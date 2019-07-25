Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,735,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $5,007,553.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.96. 12,817,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,003. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

