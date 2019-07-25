Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after buying an additional 591,961 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $8,125,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 141.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.83. 405,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,398. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $113.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

