Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $274,580,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Metlife by 4,021.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,329 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Metlife by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

