Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $11,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,376 shares of company stock worth $14,437,934 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

