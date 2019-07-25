Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

CMI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

