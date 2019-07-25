Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.29% of Cummins worth $77,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

CMI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 895,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,659. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

