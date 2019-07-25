CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 988,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,362. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,150,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

