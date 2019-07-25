CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,170.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 283,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 277,704 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 474,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 86,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,379,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

