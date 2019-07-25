Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.63 ($64.68).

Daimler stock opened at €48.64 ($56.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. Daimler has a 52-week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

