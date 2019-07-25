Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €91.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.00 ($88.37).

Shares of BN stock opened at €75.32 ($87.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.40. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

