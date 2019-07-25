Dash Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.82 or 0.01168856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, WEX, WazirX and C-CEX. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $254.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004802 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,940,968 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

