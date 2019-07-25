Datawallet Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $102,157.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Exmo. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00293380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.01657103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00120532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.