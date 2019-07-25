Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.53. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 1,996 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

