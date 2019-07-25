DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,447.50 ($110.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total transaction of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

DCC stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,862 ($89.66). The stock had a trading volume of 148,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,958.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 93.37 ($1.22) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

