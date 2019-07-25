DCP Midstream LP (DCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 278.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.9%.

NYSE:DCP opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.08. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

