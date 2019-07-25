DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 511.60, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.44.

DealNet Capital Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DealNet Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DealNet Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.