Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.58. 381,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,567. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

