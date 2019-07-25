Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,575 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,541.32 ($20.14).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,672.20 ($21.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 916 shares of company stock worth $1,473,771.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

