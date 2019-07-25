Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,383. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

