Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €17.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.94 ($22.02).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €15.39 ($17.89) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 1 year high of €24.45 ($28.43). The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.