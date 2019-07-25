Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,203. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.