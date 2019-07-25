DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of DHT from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $5.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.28.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 707,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 111,286 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DHT by 792.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 90.0% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 760,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.