Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.67

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.67 ($46.13) and last traded at €39.40 ($45.81), with a volume of 45442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.91 ($45.24).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.76 ($38.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is €34.39.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

