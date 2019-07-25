Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.48

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 1321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $294.89 million during the quarter.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

