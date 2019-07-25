Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 20,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

