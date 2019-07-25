Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded up $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digimarc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $88,101.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,787 over the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Digimarc by 28.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 49.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.