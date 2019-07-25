Dignity’s (DTY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DTY stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 643.07. Dignity has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,125 ($14.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

