Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL) Trading Down 1.3%

Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.57 and last traded at $52.37, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 18.18% of Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

