Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.82.

DFS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. 1,551,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $453,683.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,432.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,668. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

