Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. 1,551,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,462. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,668. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

