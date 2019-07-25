Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. 183,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,746,000 after purchasing an additional 441,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after buying an additional 211,507 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

