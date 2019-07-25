Distil (LON:DIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Distil PLC (LON:DIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 3546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.36.

Distil Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.