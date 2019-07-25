Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,743 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $97,648,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $97,092,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 413,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 555,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,896,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,606,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 251,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,611. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

