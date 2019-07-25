Diversified Trust Co Buys 246 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 267,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Medtronic by 329.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.