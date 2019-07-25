Diversified Trust Co Invests $1.62 Million in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

