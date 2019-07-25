Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of AON by 17,002.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826,485 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,293,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of AON by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

NYSE AON traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.64. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

