Diversified Trust Co Purchases 14,172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after buying an additional 3,134,017 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,000.

IWD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

