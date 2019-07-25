Diversified Trust Co Purchases 53 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,924.11. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,161. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,855.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.