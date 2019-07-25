Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,577 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.28. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie set a $85.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $862,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,636,653 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

