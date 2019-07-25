Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.98. 12,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $213.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.46.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

