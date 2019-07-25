Diversified Trust Co Sells 852 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

RSP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.73. 24,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

