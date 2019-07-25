Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 211,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,943,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 521.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,811,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

