Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.44. 41,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $373.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

