Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $9,016,896.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

