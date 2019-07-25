Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $319.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

