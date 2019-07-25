Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,481. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

