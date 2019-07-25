Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 305 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,740,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $185,705.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,145 shares of company stock worth $33,121,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $154.09.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

