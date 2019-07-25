Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 31,693 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,693 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 6.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $40,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.18. 753,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

