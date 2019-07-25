Dividend Assets Capital LLC Takes Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,394,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,054,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after buying an additional 1,293,041 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.08. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

