Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 354.40 ($4.63).

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.